Gratuitous relief, Pongal gift hampers allowed in Tiruvarur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday allowed the issue of ‘gratuitous relief’ and Pongal gift hampers to continue for people affected by cyclone ‘Gaja’ in Tiruvarur Assembly constituency where a model code of conduct is in force in view of the by-election on January 28.

The commission conveyed this to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahu. Already, the Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan had sought permission from EC to continue the issue of relief materials to people affected by the cyclone in Tiruvarur constituency.

“The Tamil Nadu government can continue with the relief measures in the cyclone-affected areas for which decision had already been taken prior to the announcement of the by-election,” the letter from EC said.

However, the EC pointed out that the no political functionary should be involved in disbursement of any relief materials. Such material/benefits should be distributed only by the official machinery concerned.

When asked whether `1,000 cash support announced by the State government could be distributed, the CEO said “No. It is a scheme announced after the announcement of the by-election.”

Poll rolls on January 21

Meanwhile, in a release, the CEO said the publication of final electoral rolls after the recently concluded summary revision, will take place on January 21 instead of January 4 as scheduled earlier.