TN: 2.15 lakh criminal cases closed as charge sheet not filed on time, Madras HC judge shocked  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping 2.15 lakh criminal cases were closed between 2009 and 2014, simply because police did not file charge sheets within the stipulated time! The information baffled Justice MV Muralidharan, who happened to casually stumble upon the information.

It all began when the judge was hearing a civil appeal filed by a knitting company based in Tirupur. During the course of the hearing, the judge wanted to know the status of the criminal complaint lodged by the brother of the victim accusing a private hospital of having provided wrong treatment.

In reply, the judge was told that the case was closed due to the failure of the police to file a final report within the stipulated time. A copy of letter written by the Avinasi Judicial Magistrate to the Uthukuli inspector, dated December 6, 2016, was also produced.

The letter revealed that 87 cases booked in the same station had been closed because they were barred by the limitation period for filing final reports.

While “highly condemning” the lethargic attitude of police, the judge said that all the officers responsible for such closure, must be taken to task. He indicted the Uthukuli police for allowing the 87 cases to be closed for not having filed the final reports.

He also criticised the judicial magistrate for having closed all the cases without seeking an explanation from the higher officials in the police department and called for reports to be submitted from all the criminal courts in the State, on the number of cases that were closed for want of charge sheets.

On Friday, as directed by the judge then, the Registrar-General collected the details and presented the report. When the stunned judge expressed his displeasure to State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan over the issue, the latter told him that a separate team might be constituted for conducting investigation to avoid these types of incidents in future.

This system is prevalent in Mumbai, he said, and added that certain guidelines could also be framed to be followed by the police and the Magistrates throughout the State.

Accepting the same, Justice Muralidharan impleaded the DGP and the Home secretary in the case. He also instructed Natarajan to give his suggestions to find out a solution to the issue and adjourned the matter till January 25.

‘Lethargic’ cops slammed

Justice MV Muralidharan of Madras High Court condemned the lethargic attitude of police officers, who were responsible for closure of these cases and wanted them to be “taken to task”