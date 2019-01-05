Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: 2.15 lakh criminal cases closed as charge sheet not filed on time, Madras HC judge shocked  

It all began when the judge was hearing a civil appeal filed by a knitting company based in Tirupur.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping 2.15 lakh criminal cases were closed between 2009 and 2014, simply because police did not file charge sheets within the stipulated time! The information baffled Justice MV Muralidharan, who happened to casually stumble upon the information.

It all began when the judge was hearing a civil appeal filed by a knitting company based in Tirupur. During the course of the hearing, the judge wanted to know the status of the criminal complaint lodged by the brother of the victim accusing a private hospital of having provided wrong treatment.  

In reply, the judge was told that the case was closed due to the failure of the police to file a final report within the stipulated time. A copy of letter written by the Avinasi Judicial Magistrate to the Uthukuli inspector, dated December 6, 2016, was also produced. 

The letter revealed that 87 cases booked in the same station had been closed because they were barred by the limitation period for filing final reports.

While “highly condemning” the lethargic attitude of police, the judge said that all the officers responsible for such closure, must be taken to task. He indicted the Uthukuli police for allowing the 87 cases to be closed for not having filed the final reports. 

He also criticised the judicial magistrate for having closed all the cases without seeking an explanation from the higher officials in the police department and called for reports to be submitted from all the criminal courts in the State, on the number of cases that were closed for want of charge sheets.

On Friday, as directed by the judge then, the Registrar-General collected the details and presented the report. When the stunned judge expressed his displeasure to State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan over the issue, the latter told him that a separate team might be constituted for conducting investigation to avoid these types of incidents in future. 

This system is prevalent in Mumbai, he said, and added that certain guidelines could also be framed to be followed by the police and the Magistrates throughout the State. 

Accepting the same, Justice Muralidharan impleaded the DGP and the Home secretary in the case. He also instructed Natarajan to give his suggestions to find out a solution to the issue and adjourned the matter till January 25.

‘Lethargic’ cops slammed
Justice MV Muralidharan of Madras High Court condemned the lethargic attitude of police officers, who were responsible for closure of these cases and wanted them to be “taken to task”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp