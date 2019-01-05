Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister seeks Opposition cooperation for relief works in Gaja-affected areas

CV Meyyanathan from Alangudi charged the State government with not taking proper steps in  carrying out relief works in Pudukottai district following the cyclone. 

Published: 05th January 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Handlooms OS Manian on Friday appealed to Opposition to work with the government in carrying out relief measures in Gaja-hit areas. He said this while replying to a member in the Assembly.

Manian explained how Vedaranyam and other areas in Nagapattinam district were affected by the cyclone and how the authorities and ministers carried out relief works despite severe hardship.

The minister said the government had carried out enough immediate relief works so far. The works cannot be completed within a short period. They should be carried out over at least three years. Hence, all opposition parties should offer cooperation in carrying out proper relief works in the affected areas.

When the minister referred to a controversial matter, there were heated arguments between DMK and AIADMK members. Later, Speaker P Dhanapal pacified members of both the parties.

