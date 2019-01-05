Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu moves SC as Kerala plans new Mullaiperiyar dam

Tamil Nadu also claimed that the actions of two top MoEF officials were in "utter disregard" to the directions of Supreme Court.

File picture of Mullaiperiyar dam in Idukki district in Kerala (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the Union Environment Ministry and Kerala government over the grant of Terms of Reference to conduct the Environment Impact Assessment for the construction of a new Mullaiperiyar dam. 

It has sought directions to the environment ministry to withdraw the ToR given on November 14 to the Chief Engineer of Kerala government and restrain the neighbouring State from taking any further action. The grant of ToR, Tamil Nadu has argued, was violative of the Supreme Court verdict dated May 7, 2014. 

It wanted several senior officials — including the MoEF secretary, Member Secretary of the Expert Appraisal Committee on River Valley and Hydro Electric Projects, Chief Secretary to the Kerala government and Chief Engineer, Investigation and Designs, Kerala government — to be punished for contempt and wilfully disobeying the court order. Kerala wants to build a new dam just 366 metres downstream from the existing one.

‘MoEF in the wrong’
TN has claimed that despite repeated reminders, MoEF granted ToR with some additional conditions “in violation of SC verdict”.

Recently, the Expert Appraisal Committee for River Valley and Hydro Electric Projects recommended grant of ToR to Kerala as the State had submitted a proposal to conduct an EIA to study the possibility of building a new dam. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a legal notice to MoEF  and Kerala. 

Tamil Nadu also claimed that the actions of two top MoEF officials were in "utter disregard" to the directions of Supreme Court. The grant of ToR, which is a step in favour of new dam, amounts to overreaching the Supreme Court judgment and contempt of court, it argued.  

Kerala has said that it has decided to build a new dam just 366 metres downstream from the existing one. Carrying out any work "just downstream" can create operational problems to the existing dam, Tamil Nadu claimed. "This fact has been deliberately ignored by the MoEF officials." 

Despite requests not to act in violation of the apex court orders, the MoEF accorded ToR for pre-construction activities on November 14. "The statement made in the grant of ToR, to the effect that the dam has already outlived its useful life, amounts to contempt of the court verdict since the apex court had found the dam to be safe in all respects," the petition pointed out. 

