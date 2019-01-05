Will the by-election to Tiruvarur constituency be deferred?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a sudden turn of events, the Election Commission on Friday sought the views of the Chief Electoral Officer of TN about the demand for deferring the bye-poll in Tiruvarur constituency in view of the ongoing restoration works in cyclone ‘Gaja’-hit areas.

The commission’s communication followed a representation made by CPI leader D Raja to Chief Election Commissioner earlier in the day in New Delhi.

He demanded that the by-election should be deferred. Following this, the EC forwarded the representation to CEO Satyabrata Sahu and sought his views. The CEO has sought a report from the Returning Officer of Tiruvarur to give his ‘assessment’ about the situation prevailing there.