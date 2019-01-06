18000 houses to be built  for Gaja victims in Kilvelur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 18,000 houses are to be constructed in Kilavelur Assembly segment in Thiruvarur district for Gaja victims, said O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kilvelur MLA U Mathivanan said, “The government has declared that one lakh concrete houses would be built for Gaja victims. But, the authorities demand patta for allotting houses. Most of them don’t have any pattas. So, the government should take steps to offer houses by accepting either house tax receipt or EB receipt.” In response, Panneerselvam said, “District collectors have been instructed to allocate houses to victims even though they don’t have patta.”

MLa fund to be used for CCTV cams?

Chennai: MLA R Nataraj has appealed to the government to permit MLAs to put up CCTV cameras under the MLAs local development fund. During his speech in the Assembly, he added, “The MLAs are presently not able to give fund even for replacing old underground drainage pipes.”