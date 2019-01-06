23 HIV+ donors unknown of their status since 2015

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking revelation, data from Tamil Nadu health department revealed 23 voluntary blood donors who tested positive for HIV from 2015-18 had never been informed they were infected. The HIV+ youth whose blood was transfused to a 23-year-old pregnant woman at Sattur was among the 23.

“In 2015-2016, 67 blood bags tested positive for HIV during a screening at blood banks after voluntary blood donation. Of these, 58 cases were followed up, but nine went under the radar. The youth was one of them,” a health official told Express.

“In 2016-2017, 52 blood bags tested positive for HIV. Forty-four donors were traced and put on Antiretroviral Therapy drugs but we missed eight people. In 2017-2018, 64 bags were found to be HIV infected. We followed up with 58 people but missed six people,” the official said, adding in most of the missed cases the person would not have come to the counselling centre when called.

As per Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, a person who has tested positive for HIV should be informed about his condition in person by counsellors or physicians at HIV Counselling and Testing Centres. The case must be followed up if the person fails to come to the centre.