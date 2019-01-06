Home States Tamil Nadu

Three cops suspended for trying to pocket gold worth Rs 1 crore

According to sources, the gold was first found by Head Constable Sathishkumar while checking a government bus passing through Tharangambadi on January 1.

Published: 06th January 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a shocking twist, two days after gold biscuits were found in a bush near Tharangambadi, three policemen from Sirkazhi were suspended on Friday for trying to misappropriate the gold worth about Rs 1 crore. The three personnel – V Seenivasan (45), Special Sub Inspector of Poraiyar police station; R Jayabal (45), a Head Constable from Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) in Sirkazhi and S Sathishkumar (32), a constable from Vaitheeswaran Koil police station – were suspended for reportedly attempting to conceal and misappropriate the 27 gold biscuits, weighing over 3 kg. Nagapattinam SP C Vijayakumar issued orders in this regard.

According to sources, the gold was first found by Head Constable Sathishkumar while checking a government bus passing through Tharangambadi on January 1. He allegedly found a bag containing 27 gold bars under one of the seats but nobody in the bus claimed it. It is alleged that he did not disclose having seen the bag to his superior officers for the next two days.

Later, Nagapattinam SP C Vijayakumar received information about a group of policemen trying to misappropriate the gold near Tharangambadi, and he ordered a probe on January 3. Meanwhile, a bag of gold biscuits was found on the same day from a bush by the roadside near Nandalaru Checkpost. Further inquiries led the police to Sathishkumar and his accomplices. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Biscuits PEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp