Three cops suspended for trying to pocket gold worth Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In a shocking twist, two days after gold biscuits were found in a bush near Tharangambadi, three policemen from Sirkazhi were suspended on Friday for trying to misappropriate the gold worth about Rs 1 crore. The three personnel – V Seenivasan (45), Special Sub Inspector of Poraiyar police station; R Jayabal (45), a Head Constable from Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) in Sirkazhi and S Sathishkumar (32), a constable from Vaitheeswaran Koil police station – were suspended for reportedly attempting to conceal and misappropriate the 27 gold biscuits, weighing over 3 kg. Nagapattinam SP C Vijayakumar issued orders in this regard.

According to sources, the gold was first found by Head Constable Sathishkumar while checking a government bus passing through Tharangambadi on January 1. He allegedly found a bag containing 27 gold bars under one of the seats but nobody in the bus claimed it. It is alleged that he did not disclose having seen the bag to his superior officers for the next two days.

Later, Nagapattinam SP C Vijayakumar received information about a group of policemen trying to misappropriate the gold near Tharangambadi, and he ordered a probe on January 3. Meanwhile, a bag of gold biscuits was found on the same day from a bush by the roadside near Nandalaru Checkpost. Further inquiries led the police to Sathishkumar and his accomplices.