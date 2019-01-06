Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK candidate for Thiruvarur By-Election Will be Announced Tomorrow, says OPS

He also said that the high command of the party will announce the candidature in a press statement and the party will win in the election. Further Pannerselvam left Theni to Madurai.

Published: 06th January 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

O Pannerselvam (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THENI/DINDIGUL: AIADMK candidature for Thiruvarur by-election will be announced on Monday (tomorrow), said Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam.

While speaking to media persons at Theni, Paneerselvam, who is also the Coordinator of AIADMK said that the party will release the name of the candidate, on Monday before 12 noon, who is to contest in the Thiruvarur by-elections. 

When speaking to media at Madurai airport, the deputy chief minister said that the AIADMK will decide the alliance in lok sabha elections, only after the dates for the election is announced. He also said that the party will welcome anyone, including J Deepa, the niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, if they want to join the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, in Dindigul, Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan said that the delay in announcing the candidature for Thiruvarur constituency is only to select the best and apt candidate 

He also said that the real fight in the by-election will be between AIADMK and DMK and the AIADMK has 100 percentage chance to win the by-election. Further the minister said that the party will not even consider other parties including Dhinakaran's AMMK candidates who contests in Thiruvarur by-elections. 

Adding that "though all parties expect the by-election to be postponed, it is in the hands of Elections Commission and as a ruling party we are ready to face any election, whenever it is announced".

TAGS
AIADMK OPS

