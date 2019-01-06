Home States Tamil Nadu

Engineering colleges run by same trust within 2 kilometre distance can be merged: AICTE

The merger will be permitted if both the colleges are operating within a distance of two kilometres.

Published: 06th January 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Concerned over the increasing number of engineering seats falling vacant in private colleges, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has now decided to allow merger of engineering colleges run by the same trust or society or company. 

The merger will be permitted if both the colleges are operating within a distance of two kilometres. Post-merger, one college can act as the main campus and other can act as an off-campus, if necessary. The built-up area requirement needs to be fulfilled and colleges have to maintain the student-faculty ratio, says the Approval Process Handbook for 2019-20 academic year released by the AICTE on Friday.

However, the AICTE reserves the right to reject the application for merger, if it finds the reasons given are not justified or commercial or business angle is suspected, or to defeat the provisions of any law. This was done in addition to AICTE accepting the recommendation of the committee formed to provide a national perspective plan, which advocated for not allowing creation of any new capacity starting from 2020 academic year.

The committee also suggested that the creation of new capacity can be reviewed every two years. However, applications made in the current year and the past two years may be considered for starting institutions, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICTE engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp