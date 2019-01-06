Engineering colleges run by same trust within 2 kilometre distance can be merged: AICTE

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Concerned over the increasing number of engineering seats falling vacant in private colleges, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has now decided to allow merger of engineering colleges run by the same trust or society or company.

The merger will be permitted if both the colleges are operating within a distance of two kilometres. Post-merger, one college can act as the main campus and other can act as an off-campus, if necessary. The built-up area requirement needs to be fulfilled and colleges have to maintain the student-faculty ratio, says the Approval Process Handbook for 2019-20 academic year released by the AICTE on Friday.

However, the AICTE reserves the right to reject the application for merger, if it finds the reasons given are not justified or commercial or business angle is suspected, or to defeat the provisions of any law. This was done in addition to AICTE accepting the recommendation of the committee formed to provide a national perspective plan, which advocated for not allowing creation of any new capacity starting from 2020 academic year.

The committee also suggested that the creation of new capacity can be reviewed every two years. However, applications made in the current year and the past two years may be considered for starting institutions, it said.