Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar promises action in HIV infection case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Severe action will be initiated against the errant persons responsible for the HIV positive blood transfused to a pregnant woman, assured Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar in the Assembly during the debate on a Calling Attention Motion which was moved by MK Stalin, president of the opposition party on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Deadly gaps: HIV positive donors unknown of their status continue to donate blood

Stalin said, “A young innocent woman was transfused HIV positive blood at Sathur GH and was diagnosed HIV positive. Will the government take proper action against the errant persons who are responsible for the tragedy?” he asked. Subsequently, KKSSR Ramachandran, DMK MLA, also asked,”Will the government take steps to protect the child of the young woman, from contracting HIV and does the government have any plans to protect the livelihood of the young woman’s family as they can’t take up any jobs due to the disease?” he asked.

Dr Paramasivam, AIADMK MLA, urged,” The State government should take steps to ensure the quality of blood during a transfusion.”In his response, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said,” Soon after the incident came to light, three staff of the hospital were suspended and later terminated from service.

Two teams have been constituted to conduct the inquiry over the incident. And severe action will be initiated against the errant persons, whoever it may be after the committee submits the report.” “Infrastructure facility to conduct Individual Donor Nucleic Acid Testing, to identify the HIV infection during incubation, has been established at Stanley Hospital at the cost of Rs 2 crore. Such a facility will be given to all the medical colleges and hospitals in the State,” said the minister.”

Protect dignity of Speaker post: Duraimurugan

Chennai: Deputy leader of Opposition Duraimurugan appealed to the Speaker to take steps to protect the dignity of his post as the Secretary to the Governor sat in the Assembly as equal to him during Governor’s address to Assembly on January 2. He said, “As per the power of the Speaker and the dignity of the post no one can sit equal to him in the Assembly. Hence, the Speaker should take steps to protect the dignity of the post and the House to prevent such incidents in future.” Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said steps would be taken to avoid such issues in the future.