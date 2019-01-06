Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala rewards Tamil Nadu sub-inspector for saving KSRTC bus

The day was January 3. Protests had broken out in the neighbouring State after the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC bus which come under attack of protesters during march taken out against the women entry to sabarimala temple (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The day was January 3. Protests had broken out in the neighbouring State after the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple. The ripples of the agitation were felt in areas under the Kaliyakkavilai police station limits in the district, where a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus came under attack. Any other day, the bus would have been pelted with stones or even the crew manhandled. However, this was not any other day, for Kaliyakkavilai Sub-Inspector Mohana Ayyer was keeping a watch on the proceedings.

When the protestors lined up to attack the bus, Mohana Ayyer single-handedly saved the day. Not only did he see to it that the bus safely crossed the border, but he also ensured the passengers and crew were not harmed. His exploits, while daring the protestors and shepherding the bus, were recorded on mobile phones, and the clips have since gone viral.

On Friday, Ayyer received Rs 1,000 reward and an appreciation letter from the KSRTC for his pains. Meanwhile, SP Shreenath on Saturday said that the entire Tamil Nadu police appreciated his efforts during the protest. Speaking to Express, Mohana Ayyer (38) said that he took the decision to escort the bus on an impulse. “Now that we were able to protect a KSRTC bus, our buses will be protected in Kerala. This is the duty of every policeman. What I did was just my duty,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Tamil Nadu Sub-Inspector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp