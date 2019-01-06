Kerala rewards Tamil Nadu sub-inspector for saving KSRTC bus

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The day was January 3. Protests had broken out in the neighbouring State after the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple. The ripples of the agitation were felt in areas under the Kaliyakkavilai police station limits in the district, where a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus came under attack. Any other day, the bus would have been pelted with stones or even the crew manhandled. However, this was not any other day, for Kaliyakkavilai Sub-Inspector Mohana Ayyer was keeping a watch on the proceedings.

When the protestors lined up to attack the bus, Mohana Ayyer single-handedly saved the day. Not only did he see to it that the bus safely crossed the border, but he also ensured the passengers and crew were not harmed. His exploits, while daring the protestors and shepherding the bus, were recorded on mobile phones, and the clips have since gone viral.

On Friday, Ayyer received Rs 1,000 reward and an appreciation letter from the KSRTC for his pains. Meanwhile, SP Shreenath on Saturday said that the entire Tamil Nadu police appreciated his efforts during the protest. Speaking to Express, Mohana Ayyer (38) said that he took the decision to escort the bus on an impulse. “Now that we were able to protect a KSRTC bus, our buses will be protected in Kerala. This is the duty of every policeman. What I did was just my duty,” he said.