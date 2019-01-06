Amid speculation of AIADMK-BJP alliance, Ponnar, Tamilisai separately meet CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst increasing speculations about the electoral alliance between BJP and AIADMK, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan had separate meetings with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence on Saturday and had detailed discussions. Pon Radhakrishnan told reporters that he met the Chief Minister regarding the upgradation of Nagercoil municipality as the corporation.

“Did not discuss politics with Chief Minister; spoke about upgrading Nagercoil municipality as the corporation; deliberated on the issues relating to Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Tamilisai officially announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Madurai on April 27 and the programmes would be made known in a day or two.

Besides, she also said the BJP would make its stand clear on Thiruvarur by-election on Sunday.

On the alliance talks, Tamilisai said, “Formal talks on alliance are yet to begin.” Meanwhile, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP high command has appointed Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP general secretary CT Ravi as election in-charges for Tamil Nadu.