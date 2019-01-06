Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid speculation of AIADMK-BJP alliance, Ponnar, Tamilisai separately meet CM Palaniswami

Besides, she also said the BJP would make its stand clear on Thiruvarur by-election on Sunday.  

Published: 06th January 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst increasing speculations about the electoral alliance between BJP and AIADMK, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan had separate meetings with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence on Saturday and had detailed discussions. Pon Radhakrishnan told reporters that he met the Chief Minister regarding the upgradation of Nagercoil municipality as the corporation.

“Did not discuss politics with Chief Minister; spoke about upgrading Nagercoil municipality as the corporation; deliberated on the issues relating to Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Tamilisai officially announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Madurai on April 27 and the programmes would be made known in a day or two.  

Besides, she also said the BJP would make its stand clear on Thiruvarur by-election on Sunday.  
On the alliance talks, Tamilisai said, “Formal talks on alliance are yet to begin.”   Meanwhile, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP high command has appointed Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP general secretary CT Ravi as election in-charges for Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamilisai Tamil Nadu BJP Pon Radhakrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp