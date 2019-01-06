Postal staff in Tamil Nadu sweat it out to deliver PM Narendra Modi's message

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to every household has evoked

curiosity among rural people. They were taken by surprise as postmen delivered the letters to their doorsteps. Several postmen in central Tamil Nadu are pedalling for miles and working extra hours to deliver the letters.

They have been tasked with delivering 26 lakh letters within this month. The letter explains some of the schemes of the Central government for disadvantaged sections like the poor, homeless, unemployed youth, women and finally, health insurance under the PM-JAY scheme.

Illiterate people, particularly the elderly, are approaching their neighbours to read the letters for them and many are even asking the postmen to read out the contents. However, the postmen are pressed for time to deliver the letters and unable to oblige. For instance, a postman in a small village has to deliver around 3,000 letters within a few days. Moreover, he has to get the recipient’s signature as these letters have been sent through Speed Post.

Postmen are facing an uphill task in finding the correct recipients and handing over the letters as they cannot be given to just anyone. A postman said, “I have to get acknowledgement signatures from

recipients or a family member. If a person has left the village and living in a neighbouring town, I have to find the person and deliver the letters. If I am unable to track them down, I have to keep their letters.”

Sources said the National Health Agency (NHA) collected the addresses from the public distribution system using ration cards. In the address column printed on the letter, `Family Head’ above the recipient’s name is mentioned.

In a few Ariyalur district villages, some postmen have misguided people. Residents of a village told Express their postman asked them to keep the letter safely in their almirahs. “The postman told us

to take this letter along with the Aadhaar card to a neighbouring hospital in case of any health issues,” they said. Some postmen said on seeing the letters, a few recipients were afraid they could be a government notice of some sort.

"Apart from the PM’s letter, we are delivering regular mail. So, we are travelling more miles and working extra hours. I alone have to deliver over 2,800 letters from the PM,” said a postman. Currently,

Cuddalore, Karur, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Pudukkottai districts have received over two lakh letters each.

Sources said some recipients in the cyclone-hit districts refused to accept these personalised letters, which has become a problem for postmen. Some people told the postmen the PM should have used money spent on printing these letters and the Speed Post charges for rehabilitation works in cyclone-affected

areas.

The minimum cost for Speed Post service is Rs.18 for a local delivery. The cost increases with distance.

However, some recipients were excited to receive a letter from the Prime Minster of India. “I am receiving a mail from a Prime Minister for the first time and I appreciate that he took the effort to interact with citizens in their respective language," said A Parvathinathan, a resident of Tiruchy district.