Preventive measures of government reduced loss of lives due to cyclone Gaja: CM Palaniswami 

The loss of lives due to Gaja was prevented due to the intensive precautionary measures, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly on Saturday.

CHENNAI:  The loss of lives due to Gaja was prevented due to the intensive precautionary measures, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly on Saturday. DMK MLA U Mathivanan, while speaking in the Assembly during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, said, “The next day after Gaja struck, the people of Thiruvarur were disappointed and angry over the lethargic attitude of authorities who didn’t pay a visit to the affected area till the next day. We were finding it difficult to pacify them.

In response, OS Manian, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, said, “To prevent human loss and reduce the damages, we had moved most of the people of the area to rescue camps. On the next day, no one could travel on the roads as roads were covered with fallen trees. Subsequently, we had sent 300 JCBs to cut and remove them.”

The Chief Minister added, “Following the IMD warning, we had stopped transport since 6 pm on the day of Gaja landfall and electricity connections were also snapped as precautionary measures. A total of 81,948 residents of the delta districts were moved to 471 rescue shelters as precautionary measures.”

