Rehearsal run of Tejas Exp conducted between Chennai and Villupuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the likely launch of the train service between Chennai and Madurai from January 27, Southern Railway conducted a trial run of Tejas express between Chennai and Villupuram on Saturday. A rake comprising of seven chair car coaches, one executive coach and a power car, was hauled by a loco from Central station to Villupuram. During the trial run, the premier train was operated via Basin Bridge, Royapuram, Beach and Tambaram. The rake was tested at the speed of 105 to 110 kmph.

A team of officials from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Southern Railway tested functionalities of various features introduced in the train for the first time. The officials tested the talk-back facility which enables the passengers to contact the loco pilots through the mic, vacuum toilets, personalised infotainment system, GPS-enabled LED destination board, electronic reservation chart and automatic cabin entrance doors.

According to sources, during the trial run, the fire alarm test was also conducted. “In case, train body or seats catch fire, an alert will get triggered which will automatically bring down the speed of the train, eventually stopping it. During the test, the train stopped in four minutes,” said sources who accompanied the trial run. Railway officials said the train is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Madurai on January 27.

