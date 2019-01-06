Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu taking steps to get Dam Safety Bill repealed: CM Palaniswami

DMK’s U Mathivanan said the Union government was taking efforts to implement the legislation.

Published: 06th January 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday informed the Assembly that the State had taken several steps to get the Dam Safety Bill repealed as the legislation will immensely affect the State.

DMK’s U Mathivanan said the Union government was taking efforts to implement the legislation. “Hence, in order to show our ( Tamil Nadu) displeasure over the bill, the government should adopt a resolution condemning the bill.”

Palaniswami replied, “We have sent several letters to the Prime Minister on the bill to register our opposition and urging him to repeal the bill as it will immensely affect the State. Already a resolution had been passed in the Assembly on June 26 last year and the same was sent to the Prime Minister. We are taking various steps in that regard.”

