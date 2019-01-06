Student kidnapped for ransom, found dead with throat slit in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 20-year-old student who had allegedly been kidnapped for ransom was on Saturday found dead near Kumbakonam with his throat slit. Before biking to his sister’s house in Tirumangalakkudi on January 4, S Mumthasar, of Avaniyapuram in Aduthurai, told his mother Mumtaj Begum that he would be heading to Tiruvidaimarudur to attend his friend’s birthday party, sources said.

However, when Mumtaj called him at 8.15 pm, an unidentified person answered the call and said her son had been kidnapped. He demanded `5 lakh in ransom for releasing the youth, who he said was being taken to Coimbatore.

Though his mother approached the Tiruvidaimarudur police, Mumthasar was on Saturday found on the banks of the Veerachozhan at Tirubhuvanam with his throat slit. His bike was missing. The police have registered a case and are probing why Mumthasar, a second-year BE mechanical engineering student at a Mayiladuthurai college, was killed.

They detained four people for interrogation.Mumthasar’s father Shahul Hameed is working in Dubai and maternal uncle Naseer Muhammed is a former president of the Avaniyapuram panchayat.Thanjavur Superintendent of Police T Senthilkumar visited the spot.