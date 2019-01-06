Home States Tamil Nadu

'Tamil Nadu can borrow Odisha’s GIS-based slum mapping model'

However, Vanessa says that the State should consider the cultural adequacy.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu can borrow the Odisha model of GIS-based mapping of slums which will help in creating a database of slums and help in identifying the beneficiaries, according to the draft Tamil Nadu Urban Housing and Habitat Policy. This comes as Odisha is using drones for GIS-based slum mapping by doing away with manual surveys which would take a decade to identify slums and beneficiaries.

The draft report recommends promoting GIS-based slum mapping across the State as it will help in putting together all qualitative and quantitative data spatially and facilitate macro and micro-level decisions related to slum upgradation, redevelopment and relocation. However, activists differ on the recommendations of the draft policy. An independent policy researcher Vanessa Peter while welcoming the GIS-based slum mapping says the mapping is focused only on slum dwellers and thus leaving out vulnerable sections like urban homeless, migrants and other vulnerable communities. “They should also be mapped as this alone will result in making the housing policy inclusive,” she said.

She also said just borrowing models from other States is not enough. “One has to ensure that these models work in the State,” she added wanting the community and various stakeholders to be involved in mapping of slums.The draft policy also recommends transferrable development rights and additional Floor Space Index as an incentive for providing shelter to the poor.

However, Vanessa says that the State should consider the cultural adequacy. “Just relaxing floor space index is not enough. It should be ensured that the National Building Code is followed and all houses are disaster- resistant. Similarly, a safety audit has to be carried out before letting in people to reside,” she said.Interestingly, the draft report has suggested the need for having relocation guidelines in master plan as is being done in Delhi.

Proposals
1 Draft report suggests GIS-based mapping of slums to be promoted throughout State
2 It suggests creation of online beneficiary identification system and database to profile and segregate beneficiaries
3 In case of relocation of slum dwellers, the report suggests they should be provided with appropriate transit accommodation along with adequate infrastructure provision

