Home States Tamil Nadu

“Will ensure 50 per cent jobs to locals’

The State government is firm on offering at least 50 per cent jobs to skilled locals in upcoming units, said Industries Minister MC Sampath told the Assembly on Saturday.

Published: 06th January 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State government is firm on offering at least 50 per cent jobs to skilled locals in upcoming units, said Industries Minister MC Sampath told the Assembly on Saturday.
Deputy leader of opposition Durai Murugan raised concern over the lack of jobs for locals despite government signing several memoranda with industrialists. The minister replied the TN government was committed to offering 50% jobs to skilled locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp