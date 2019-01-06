“Will ensure 50 per cent jobs to locals’
Published: 06th January 2019 06:00 AM | Last Updated: 06th January 2019 06:00 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : The State government is firm on offering at least 50 per cent jobs to skilled locals in upcoming units, said Industries Minister MC Sampath told the Assembly on Saturday.
Deputy leader of opposition Durai Murugan raised concern over the lack of jobs for locals despite government signing several memoranda with industrialists. The minister replied the TN government was committed to offering 50% jobs to skilled locals.