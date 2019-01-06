Puducherry's Yanam decked up for three-day cultural extravaganza

By Express News Service

YANAM: The 17th People’s Festival and 20th Fruit and Flower Exhibition will be held at Yanam from January 6 to 8.

It is an annual event which brings people of different hues and cultures together, organised by the Tourism, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare departments of Government of Puducherry at GMC Balayogi Grounds.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao is supervising the arrangements for the cultural extravaganza which is aimed at promoting Yanam, one of the earliest Colonial settlements in India, as a tourist destination. He conducted a meeting with Regional Administrator D Subrahmanyeswara Rao and SP Nithin Gowhal to review the arrangements for the festival, at RA Chamber on Saturday afternoon.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy will inaugurate the People’s Festival and the Fruit and Flower Exhibition on Sunday. Over Rs 60 lakh is being spent for organising the festival. He will also inaugurate the Light and Laser Show set up at Botanical Garden.