56 new MTC buses with special safety and comfort features added to the ageing overused fleet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged off 555 new buses that will be included in the fleet of various public transport corporation in the State. As many as, 56 of them has been allotted to Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which caters the Chennai city.

The new buses are built as per the AIS 052 code, uniform standard code for building new buses introduced by Automotive Research Association Of India (ARAI). The code has specifications for building a bus with additional safety features for commuters.

A man checks out the new features of newly inaugurated redBus. (Photo: EPS/P Jawahar)

Here is the list of special features in the new buses:

1. Breakable emergency doors

2. Public announcement system

3. Seats adjacent to driver reduced to three from 5

4. Wider automatic doors

5. Amplifier with mic

6. Stick holding ring and bell for disabled 7. LED route board

8. Reverse horn with sensor

9. LED tube lights.

The overall cost of the 555 new buses is Rs. 140 crore. The TNSTC (Villupuram) division to receive 82 buses, while TNSTC (Salem) has been given 112 buses. The Coimbatore and Kumbakonam divisions of TNSTC has been allotted 140 and 102 buses respectively. About 63 buses earmarked for TNSTC (Madurai division), said the official statement.

With the fleet capacity of 21,678 buses, the eight transport corporations in the state caters about 1.47 commuters a day, added the statement.