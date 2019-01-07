Tamil Nadu: All schools must install biometric attendance system by January 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has said that all government high and higher secondary schools in the State should install the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System for teachers and students by January 12.

An order issued on Friday said a total of 16,430 devices are being sent to all districts. In the first phase of implementation, a total of 7,726 schools will get two devices each. Other offices of the education department, including the Chief Educational Offices will be given the devices. All Chief Educational Officers must conduct a training to representatives from schools in their jurisdiction on the devices on January 10 or 11, and complete installation of the machines by January 12.