Bypoll to Thiruvarur Assembly constituency rescinded

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

The Election Commission has rescinded the by-election to Thiruvarur Assembly constituency. The commission’s communication in this regard was sent to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahu last night and the CEO confirmed the development early this morning.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of late DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on August 7. The notification for the by-election was made on December 31. Following this, the DMK and AMMK have announced their candidates while the AIADMK was scheduled to announce its candidate this morning around 9.30 am. Various political parties were also asking the election commission not to conduct the bypolls now since the restoration and rehabilitation works are going on Thiruvarur, which was one of the districts worst affected by cyclone Gaja.

ALSO READ: Nine reasons why the Election Commission rescinded Tiruvarur bypoll in Tamil Nadu

CPI national secretary D Raja has moved the EC to defer the by-election since relief works are still going on in Thiruvarur. Two petitions were also filed in this connection before the Supreme Court. Following this, the EC has asked a report from the Tamil Nadu CEO on the ‘situation’ prevailing in Thiruvarur constituency.

In turn, the CEO has sought a report from the Thiruvarur District Collector and District Election Officer convened an all-party meeting on Saturday. In the meeting, the representatives of AIADMK, DMK, Congress and CPM have urged the EC to defer the by-poll. Based on this, the CEO has sent a report to EC on Saturday evening.

The ECI communication to Chief Electoral Officer on last night said, "The EC's notification calling upon Thiruvarur Assembly constituency to elect a member of Legislative Assembly shall stand rescinded forthwith for the reasons stated therein. Consequently, all actions and steps taken by Returning Officer of the Thiruvarur Assembly constituency, District Election Officer and all other electoral authorities concerned are hereby declared as null and void."

Reactions: