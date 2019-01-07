Coins have historic tales to tell: Governor Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Old coins are usually used to identify the king, dynasty and other historic facts,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit, speaking at the 29th Annual Conference of South India Numismatic Society, that was organised by Vels University here on Sunday. He was the chief guest at the function.

In his address, he said: “Numismatics — the collection and study of coins, has been of interest to people all through history. The reason for that has been the tale that a coin can narrate,” he elaborated.

He further added,”The two sides of the coin are usually used to identify the king, dynasty, royal insignia, dates, etc. Many kings have used sun, moon or animals such as elephant, fish, pig, horse etc, along with motifs of plants, flowers, creepers, etc, on the obverse and king’s name, date, etc on the reverse side. Thus, these coins help the historian in tracing the dynasty, king, date, etc. In fact, many ancient coins have authenticated the king and dates (of his rule),” he pointed out.

K Ganesh, Chancellor, Vels University, and R Krishnamurthy, president of South Indian Numismatic Society, and others took part in the said event along with the Governor.