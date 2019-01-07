Home States Tamil Nadu

Constituency residents fear missing Gaja relief, want by-election deferred

Though TTV Dhinakaran attributed political reasons to the parties’ stand, local residents and government officials said the by-election would hamper the relief work.

Published: 07th January 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: In line with the political parties, residents of Tiruvarur also want the by-election deferred. They fear the by-election will result in the uneven distribution of rehabilitation benefits.
Though TTV Dhinakaran attributed political reasons to the parties’ stand, local residents and government officials said the by-election would hamper the relief work. Extensive enumeration work by village administrative officers (VAOs) to distribute compensation for damaged houses and crops is still underway.
With the Centre approving  Rs 1,146-crore assistance to the cyclone-affected areas, Tiruvarur district stands to receive a considerable share of the fund as it was badly affected.  Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, during his visit to Tiruvarur on November 28, 2018 said that over 1, 50, 000 people from 34,000 families were staying in relief camps. 

A government official said, “If the by-election is on, the RDO, tahsildars and the VAOs had to take up the roles of election officials. They have to look after all election-related activities, right from monitoring the model code of conduct to setting up polling booths. How could they concentrate on rehabilitation work?” He added that the lack of local body representatives had already pulled back rehabilitation work. 

On 31 December, 2018, the district administration released Rs 10 crore towards compensation for damaged coconut trees to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The next list of beneficiaries for crop damage is still being verified by VAOs, and the district administration is planning to distribute the relief funds to the remaining affected coconut farmers before Pongal. 

There are other reasons for the locals’ stand, too. G Varatharajan, a farmers’ representative, said, “The major fear among the electorate in Tiruvarur is about whether the rehabilitation work will continue if an opposition party wins the by-election.”

Senthur Pari, a Tiruvarur native and president of Exnora, a civic organisation, said, “I have come here from Chennai and been doing relief work for the past 45 days. A lot more needs to be done towards cutting and removing fallen trees.”

“As the Election Commission has given green signal to rehabilitation work, officials in Tiruvarur have been instructed by the district administration to distribute a rehabilitation kit comprising 27 items to all the affected people as soon as possible. The work is underway now,” said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
by-election Gaja relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp