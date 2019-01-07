Deepa Jayakumar expresses willingness to work with ruling AIADMK

Home States Tamil Nadu

Deepa Jayakumar (File Photo)

By PTI

SALEM: MGR Amma Deepa Peravai leader Deepa Jayakumar Sunday expressed willingness to ally with the AIADMK, saying her outfit belonged to the ruling party and even her followers were in favour of it.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of her party's general body meeting here, Deepa, who is the niece of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, said the decision was announced formally in the meeting.

"It was initiated for AIADMK cadres. This is an organisation that belongs to the AIADMK, there is no doubt about it. I am clear about this right from the beginning. Even I would like to work with the AIADMK," she said, claiming that her stand was shared by others in her outfit.

Earlier in the day, when asked about Deepa's comments, AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had welcomed anyone who is willing to join the party.

On the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of her aunt Jayalalithaa, Deepa had launched the outfit - MGR Amma Deepa Peravai - in February last year.

