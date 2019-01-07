Tamil Nadu highway robbers hijacks car with jewels worth Rs 98.05 lakh

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A gang of 10 highway robbers who came in two cars waylaid a private jewellery shop’s car on Cochin-Coimbatore bye-pass road and hijacked the car along with the 3.107 kilograms of gold jewels and 243 grams of silver worth Rs 98.05 lakhs near KG Chavadi on the outskirts of the city on Monday morning.

On Monday morning, Kalyan Jewellers transported about 3.107 kilograms of gold jewels and 200 grams of silver jewels from their Thrissur branch to Coimbatore in their Xylo car. The car was driven by R Arjun(22) and he was accompanied by S Wilferd(31), both of them hailing from Thrissur district in Kerala.

When the car reached Navakarai, a 10 member gang who came in two cars reportedly waylaid and surrounded the Kalyan Jewellers car and forcibly evicted the driver Arjun and Wilfred from the car. Later, the perpetrators drove the Kalyan Jewellers car along with the jewels, while two cars of the robbers followed it.

As the two drivers, Arjun and Wilfred were stranded on the Cochin-Bye pass road, they took some time to get in touch with the company and later lodged a complaint with the KG Chavadi police. Being informed, police rushed to the spot and inquired into the matter.

It was found that one of the cars of the robbers had initially dashed against the Kalyan Jewellers car and only after the car was stopped to check the damages in the car, the robbers had surrounded and have hijacked the car along with the jewels. The car driver had told the police that the two cars in which the robbers came have been following them from Palakkad.

Police have launched an official investigation into the case and are in the process of collecting the CCTV footage in the nearby petrol bunk and in the State border check posts, which the three cars might have passed before reaching the Navakarai on the city outskirts.

Coimbatore district police have alerted the Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris district police personnel and all the three district police have tightened the vehicle check-up at the district borders. Kg Chavadi police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

According to a release from Kalyan Jewellers, they have stated that the incident had happened at around 11.30am in the morning. However, according to the police report, the incident has happened at around 1.45pm in the afternoon. Kalyan Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director TS Kalyanaraman said that all necessary information has been provided to the authorities to enable swift action and recovery of the jewellery.