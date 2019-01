By PTI

RAMESHWARAM: The Sri Lankan Navy Monday arrested four Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

Fisheries department assistant director Kumaresan said the fishermen, who set out for fishing from Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district, have been taken to Kangesanthurai along with their boat.

Lankan naval personnel arrested them when they were allegedly fishing near Nedunthivu, officials said.