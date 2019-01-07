Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court seeks reply from ECI on plea seeking by-election in 18 constituencies

It can be noted that the Election Commission has today cancelled the by-election announced for Thiruvarur constituency.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered notice to Election Commission of India (ECI) on public interest litigation seeking direction to conduct by-election for filling the 18 assembly constituencies that became vacant after the MLAs of respective constituencies declared unqualified.

The litigant Vedha alias Dhamodharan from Madurai, submitted that the Election Commission, by delaying to conduct by-election for the 18 constituencies, has been curtailing the fundamental rights of the citizen, that is right to representation in the Constitution.

Only the representatives have the power to ventilate the grievances of the people and by delaying the election, the people of these constituencies are made to suffer, he stated.

ALSO READ: Nine reasons why the Election Commission cancelled Tiruvarur bypoll in Tamil Nadu

As the commission has announced that the by-election for the Thiruvarur constituency, the MLA seat of which became vacant after the death of DMK leader M Karunanidhi, will be conducted on January 28, it should also have announced election for the other constituencies, contended the litigant and prayed the Court to direct the ECI to take steps for the same.

Hearing the plea, a bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu issued notice to the Chief Election Commissioner and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, returnable by January 22.

It can be noted that the Election Commission has today cancelled the by-election announced for Thiruvarur constituency citing Cyclone Gaja relief works.

