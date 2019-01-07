Maker told to pay Rs 45,000 as damages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What would you do if a brand new air conditioner that you bought conks within a week? A resident of Arakkonam went to the consumer court, which awarded him compensation and refund totalling Rs 45,000. In the five-year-old case, petitioner N Gunasekaran submitted that he bought an AC from a Voltas dealer, which conked within a week of purchase.

“It was sent to service centre for gas refilling, but it stopped working after a few days,” he said in his petition. “Subsequently, service technicians were called thrice to get the appliance fixed but it never gave ‘cool breeze’, which is a manufacturing defect,” his petition read.

Both the dealer and service centre agreed the problem was a ‘manufacturing defect’, following which the company was asked to pay the money.