Nine reasons why the Election Commission cancelled Tiruvarur bypoll in Tamil Nadu

T Muruganantham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cancellation of the Tiruvarur bypoll has kick-started a debate in Tamil Nadu's political circles. The order of the commission says both the central and state governments were against conducting the bypoll this month. Also, the Tamil Nadu chief secretary had urged the commission not to hold the polls for the other 18 MLA constituencies that are vacant till April.

The commission also revealed that Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan had, on Dec 3, urged it not to hold the bypoll till April citing the ongoing relief works. Besides, she had also urged EC not to hold bypolls to 18 constituencies till April for the same reasons. Following this, the EC had sought a report from the Union Home Ministry.

The Home Ministry in its letter dated December 31, agreed that the contentions of Tamil Nadu government on the damages caused by the cyclone and the relief works being done. The Union Home Ministry said, "As per the National Disaster Management Policy, the primary responsibility for disaster management including undertaking relief and rehabilitation measures rest with the States."

The Home Ministry also said, "The State government would be in the best position to assess the time frame for carrying out relief and rehabilitation measures in the cyclone-affected areas, since the execution of necessary measures on the ground is the responsibility of the State."

The nine reasons spelt out by the Election Commission in its five-page order on rescinding the Thiruvarur by-election are as below:

1 The district administration needs time to ascertain the details of any migration of the families as the same cannot be ruled out

2 The relief distribution is half way and needs time to complete and the same set of officers are in charge of relief works as well as election-related works.

3 The prime festival of the land - Pongal falls during the period of election

4 The harvest of SAmba cultivation is due and the opening of direct procurement centres in inevitable as and when required in the villages, which may be construed or raised as an issued by some political parties as a breach of model code of conduct, though it is a regular activity

5 The affected people are yet to return back to normal life

6 The merchant associations too were not in favour of elections at this juncture;

7 The students facing public examinations may be put to hardship since the teachers form the core of the polling personnel. With hardly two months left for their examination conduct of elections at this time will have an effect on the academic performance of the students

8 Active participation of the public in the polling may get affected due to the aforesaid reasons

9 Almost all the political functionaries who took part in the all-party meeting unilaterally requested to postpone the by-election to Thiruvarur constituency