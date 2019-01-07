‘No-work-no-pay’ principle applicable to striking staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has directed all additional chief secretaries, heads of department and District Collectors to take proper action against the officials participating in the strike proposed for January 8 and 9.

In a circular sent to them she said some unrecognised service associations in the State had decided to participate in the all-India strike. Participation by government servants in the strike would amount to a violation of rules, she said.

“If any government servants do not attend office on January 8 and 9, their absence has to be considered as unauthorised and they are not entitled to pay and allowances on the basis of the principle of ‘no-work-no-pay’. Besides, applications for casual leave shall not be allowed on these two days,” she said.