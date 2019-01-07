Plan to open TASMAC outlet opposed by residents in Tirupur

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Residents of Perumpalayam in Samalapuram staged a novel protest against plans to open a TASMAC outlet in the area by throwing their Aadhaar and ration cards in front of the grievance redressal meeting hall on Monday.

They submitted a petition to Collector K S Palanisamy demanding that the authorities drop plans to open the shop in agricultural land in their locality.

They would return all their proofs of identity if the shop is opened there, they said. Some women even tried to remove their mangalasutras during the protest, but the police foiled it. But some of them removed their necklaces and threw them with the Aadhaar and ration cards.

They then raised slogans urging the authorities to let them leave peacefully by dropping the plan to open a TASMAC outlet there and urged Collector Palanisamy to take necessary action in this regard.

The district administration had been saying that a TASMAC outlet would not be opened in Samalapuram, but it is not keeping its promise, said S Ravi a resident of the area.

The site for the shop comes under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project ayacut, said M Viswanathan, another resident of the area. “People going to a hill temple and a church are using a path that passes through the land. Many members of the Arunthathiyar community live close to the site. If the liquor outlet is opened there, the locals people will face a lot of problems,” he added.