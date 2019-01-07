Tamil Nadu sports minister convicted in rioting case; yet another Assembly seat now vacant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth and Sports Welfare, P Balakrishna Reddy, was convicted and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment in the 20-year-old rioting case by the special court for MPs and MLAs at the Chennai Collectorate complex on Monday.

The minister was charged under two Sections of the Indian Penal -- 147 for rioting, 341 for wrongful restraint -- and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act of 1992 for damaging public property. The minister was sentenced to three years in prison with a fine of `10,500. However, the court suspended the operation of the sentence thus granting him time to appeal its verdict.

His conviction has resulted in his automatic disqualification from the Legislative Assembly. The minister represents the Hosur constituency. Even if he appeals, his disqualification from Assembly cannot be revoked. As a result, the strength of the Council of Ministers has come down from 33 to 32 in the State assembly. After late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Balakrishna Reddy is the only minister in Tamil Nadu to be unseated and disqualified on account of being convicted by a court.

"The sentence has been suspended. Hence he will not be disqualified," claimed the counsel who represented the minister in the case. The Supreme Court of India, in a 2013 judgement, said any Member of Parliament (MP), Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) or Member of a Legislative Council (MLC) who is convicted of a crime and awarded a minimum of two year imprisonment, would lose their membership of the House with immediate effect. The bench of Justice A K Patnaik and Justice S J Mukhopadhaya also declared as unconstitutional Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act, which allowed elected representatives three months to appeal their conviction.

The minister, in 1998, was involved in setting arson to a police jeep near Palacode. The Bahgoor police jeep as well as government buses are alleged to have been set on fire during a riot that broke out, reportedly over illicit arrack near Chollaigiri village.

The minister's disqualification brings the strength of the Tami Nadu Assembly down to 213. There are already 20 unrepresented constituencies due to death of two MLAs and disqualification of 18. Bypolls for these constituencies have been pending, with the election to Tiruvarur, vacant since the death of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi in August 2018, having been notified and then deferred in the past week. Now, the Election Commission will have to conduct bypolls to 21 seats in the TN Assembly.