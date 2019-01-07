Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Turn anatomy block to museum at the earliest’

One of our biggest wishes, that we have been working on for the last five or six years, is for the anatomy block to be turned to a museum at the earliest.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the alumni of the Madras Medical College meet every year on the first Sunday of every January, they decide, albeit unofficially, on what and how they would like to work with, towards the improvement of their college that year. 

“One of our biggest wishes, that we have been working on for the last five or six years, is for the anatomy block to be turned to a museum at the earliest. Almost every procedure has been completed but we sincerely wish that is done without delay,” said Balasubramanian, an alumnus. 

Over a 100 alumni, along with their families, met on Sunday - their banter filling the air at the old MMC Campus. 

For Badrinath K, a retired orthopedic surgeon, who has spent his last 35 years in London, living in another country has allowed him to value the power of alumni. 

“The alumni of Harvard University, for instance, collects so much money to improve student facilities there. Here, it is not the case; I’ve been trying to speak about this every chance I get since my retirement but its not as forthcoming here,” he said. 

The crowd at these meetings was not as much as he would have liked, he said. 
“Because they are all connected online; they don’t feel the need to physically meet the others in person anymore,” he said. 

From reminiscing about the times spent on the very ground that the meeting was now being held, the alumni also discussed issues facing the students now. 
“There is a case of student diffidence now after we occupied the Central jail campus. It’s difficult for students without motorbikes to shuttle between the campuses. There is no subway either and so students may lose interest in attending classes sometimes,” said R Velmurugan, an alumnus who is now professor of Paediatric Surgery at the MMC. 

However, the quality of treatment offered at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital now, he said, has forced private players to try and match their facilities to it, rather than the other way around, he added. 
The oldest alumnus known to them, at 96 years, is now being treated by S Subash, a gastroenterologist and interventional endoscopist, an alumnus himself. 

“I only wish to see more of our younger alumni here. As you can see, there are more older alumni than there are young ones here today,” Subash said.

