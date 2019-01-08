Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Arrest Higher Education Secretary, produce him before court on Jan 9’

Based on that, the judge had prohibited the authorities concerned from running study centres.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has directed the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner to arrest Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma and produce him before the court on January 9 in connection with a contempt of court case.

Justice N Kirubakaran gave the direction, while passing interim orders on the contempt application from the Association of Self Financing Arts, Science and Management of Colleges, on Monday.Originally, the petitioner association had filed a writ petition for a direction to the Bharathiyar University not to grant affiliation or sign memoranda of understanding (MoU) to conduct distance education Centre of Participatory and Online Programmes, Centre for Participatory Programmes and Centre for Collaboration of Industry and Institution Programmes through partner/franchises institutes (new study centres) for 2016-2017.

When the matter came up before Justice Kirubakaran on December 8, 2017, the varsity’s Registrar filed an affidavit stating that the University would not operate distance education study centres and would not grant affiliation and recognition relating to distance education to conduct programmes outside the State from 2018-19.

Based on that, the judge had prohibited the authorities concerned from running study centres. However, by a resolution dated November 28, 2018, the University permitted spot admissions at the study centres and completion of admission process for 2018-2019 alone, as a special case. Hence, the present contempt application.

When the matter came up on December 4, 2018, the judge had issued a statutory notice to the respondents asking them to appear before him on January 7, 2019.On Monday, January 7, all the respondents appeared except for Sharma and the Vice-chairman of the University, who absented themselves. Additional Advocate-General told the judge that Sharma was busy with a Syndicate meeting at Vellore.

The judge noted that the statutory notice had been ordered by a detailed order on December 4 and the same had been served to Sharma the very next day on December 5, 2018.On Monday when the matter was called, it was stated by Additional Advocate-General that Sharma was away in Vellore attending a Syndicate meeting of the University, the judge said, pointing out that it was not as if he was asked to appear before the court at short notice.

“On December 5 itself, he was served with the notice. When that is so, he should have made arrangements to see to it that he appears before this court. Contempt proceedings are serious matters and they cannot be taken lightly, especially, by an higher official like Sharma,” the judge said.“This court has got every reason to believe that he had deliberately avoided appearance before this court,” the judge added and directed the Registry to issue a bailable warrant against Sharma and the Police Commissioner to arrest and produce Sharma before the court on January 9.

Statutory notice

Though a statutory notice had been served to Sharma on December 5, 2018, on Monday when the matter was called, it was stated by Additional Advocate-General that Sharma was away in Vellore attending a Syndicate meeting of the University

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp