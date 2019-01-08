Delay in trade fair launch leaves vendors in a fix

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those who have set up stalls for the Tourist and Industrial Fair at the Island Grounds this year have already lost two of their three main business seasons – Christmas and New Year – this year due to the delay in the inauguration of the fair.

With the holiday season for the New Year and Christmas already behind them, vendors are left to make the most out of the Pongal season.“Initially they said the fair would be opened on December 22 and so we set up shop by December 20. We have waited almost 20 days now for the fair to start,” said Rajesh Saini who is set to sell footwear at the fair.

On the days wasted in anticipation, the vendors incurred food and labour charges.“Since we have already set up shop and there are no doors in these makeshift stalls, somebody has to be on guard day and night. We also cook here at the back and eat. It is not possible to pack up and leave because we are from Gujarat,” said Ashok Kumar.

He added that he has been spending `2,000 a day for the 25 days that he has been here.While last year the inauguration was on January 5, the stalls were unofficially open to the public around three days earlier, said vendors.

“In the past, we have always had the New Year and Pongal season and if we’re lucky, the Christmas season too. But this year, we are forced to try and take back at least 30-40% of our investments, relying solely on the Pongal season,” said a vendor who did not want to be named. This year, the fair is expected to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

A Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) official said, “The fair will be inaugurated mostly on Wednesday. The Chief Minister has given us the date. The delay is because many stalls have not completed their interior and other works.”