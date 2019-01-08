District headquarters hospitals to get MRI scanners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: C Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Public Health, informed the Assembly on Monday that all the district headquarters hospitals would get MRI scanners at the earliest. “The government should take steps to instal MRI scanners in the district headquarters hospital in Karaikudi as it would immensely help the patients,” urged MLA of Karaikudi, K R Ramasamy. In response, Vijaya Baskar said, “We have already installed a CT scanner at the Karaikudi GH. The government has earmarked funds to install MRI scanners at all the district headquarters hospitals. All the district headquarters hospitals will get the MRI scanner at the earliest.”