DMK demands Assembly resolution against 10 per cent quota for upper caste

DMK president and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday urged the government to adopt a resolution condemning the Centre's proposal offering 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) of upper caste communities.

“The Central cabinet has given approval to offer 10 per cent reservation for poor among upper castes. This is against social justice and it can destroy social justice. It has been clearly stated in the 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution that reservation should be given only for socially and educationally backward people."

"Reservation for the economically weaker sections (of upper castes) is totally against the Constitution. Former Prime Minister VP Singh implemented the Mandal Commission report and offered 27 per cent reservation for backward classes following a resolution adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the DMK regime in 1989,” he said.

"Even after 25 years since the reservation for backward classes was implemented for central government jobs, only 17 per cent of jobs in A class, 14 per cent of jobs in B class, 11 per cent of jobs in D class have been given to backward class people” he said. “Besides, the

Constitution Bench has already dismissed the order of the union government offering 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections. The union government has brought this reservation to gain political mileage in the upcoming parliamentary elections despite the Supreme Court sweeping aside the same kind of order,” he said.

"Hence, in order to show our displeasure against the union government on this issue, a resolution should be adopted in the Assembly” he urged.

Responding to his demand, Minister for Fisheries, Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar said,” Tamil Nadu has the legacy of reservation from 1921... Our former chief Minister Jayalalithaa was always keen on protecting reservation. Hence, we will act appropriately when the matter comes for our opinion.