Elementary school students forced to clean classrooms in Vellore

Published: 08th January 2019 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  In a shocking incident, students of an elementary school in a far off place in Vellore district were forced to clean the classrooms and the floors on Tuesday.

Parents flayed that the teachers were regularly forcing the students into doing the chores in the Panchayat Union Elementary School located at Pernambut.

Ahead of Pongal events in the school, the students were allegedly compelled to do cleaning work on Tuesday, sources said.

When a parent shot a video in his mobile when the children were engaged in cleaning, he was pushed out by the school headmaster.

“The teachers are forcing our wards to clean the school frequently despite our complaints. On Tuesday also, students have to do cleaning works,” a parent rued.

The video footage of the students doing cleaning work was widely circulated in social media.

When asked, the headmaster Pon Valluvan pleaded ignorance of engaging children in the cleaning work.

“Our teachers were cleaning their respective classrooms ahead of the Pongal festival. I am not aware of engaging the children,” he told Express.

He did not respond when asked whether he would initiate action against those teachers who forced the children into doing the chores.

The HM noted the school had no conservancy worker for doing the chores. Despite repeated representations from 2016, no action was taken to recruit a conservancy worker.

“I have been sending letters to the district collector and chief education officer, yet no action was taken to post a conservancy worker for our school,” Pon Valluvan said.

He claimed that the school had bagged an award for cleanliness last year.

The parents noted the HM himself had posted a video showing students trying to pluck leakage in a pipe in the school a few months ago. He was heard in the video spurring a student to coil a piece of cloth around the damaged part of the pipe

The Panchayat Union Elementary School has a strength of 213 students.

  • V. Akkaraju
    Why should this be Bad. This should be celebrated as a character building exercise.
    1 day ago reply
