End pig menace in Padappai, Kanchi administration told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Kancheepuram administration has been directed by the second bench of the Madras High Court to take steps to eradicate pig menace in Padappai in Sriperumbudur taluk.The bench gave the direction on Monday while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from Yasodha Ammal (75), a resident of Padappai.

Earlier, the Additional Advocate-General told the judges that effective steps would be taken before the next date of hearing and an action taken report filed in the court.According to petitioner, the entire Padappai was infested with a lot of pigs which freely roam about on the streets, chase the children on the street and tend to bite them. At present over 400 pigs were roaming on the main and arterial roads in Padappai, posing a grave menace petitioner said.