Four Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Srilankan Navy for 'fishing' off Neduntheevu

By PTI

RAMESHWARAM: Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing off Neduntheevu early Tuesday, a fisheries department official said.

The fishermen from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district had ventured into the sea last night and were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and took them to Karainagar in the island nation, Fisheries department assistant director Kumaresan said.

This comes a day after four fishermen from the same district were arrested by the Lankan Navy for fishing in their territorial waters.