Govt flayed over delay in decision on pay parity

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench has directed the State to file a report on the time required to carry out the recommendations made by its working committee on addressing the grievances of government doctors regarding pay parity.

A division bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, who gave the direction, while hearing a PIL seeking ban against the State-wide protest announced by government doctors, criticised the government for buying time without finding a solution to the issue.

The Judges directed the health secretary to file a report indicating the time required for him to execute the recommendations suggested by the working committee of the government, which was formed to address the issue, during a meeting organised by the committee on October 16, at the next hearing on Thursday.