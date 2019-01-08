Government, Opposition spar in Assembly over Mekedatu dam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has constantly taken several steps to oppose the Mekedatu project, elaborated Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in response to MK Stalin, DMK President, during the debate in the Assembly on Monday.

Stalin had said, “In the Governor’s address, there is no condemnation for the Union government for having granted permission to the Karnataka government for constructing a dam at Mekedatu. The State government didn’t oppose the Union government for its betrayal to Tamil Nadu.”

In his reply, the Chief Minister said, “Our (AIADMK) MPs have raised their voice in the Parliament and are exerting pressure on the Union government to stop the construction of Mekedatu dam. It is our wish as well as that of the people in Tamil Nadu. And, we have filed a case with the Supreme Court. We have been urging the Union and Karnataka governments not to construct any dam. In fact, the DMK didn’t take any steps to publish the verdict of the final tribunal, which came up in 2007, in the gazette. Due to which, we were not able to get our due share of water for 11 years.”

The Chief Minister further stated, “At the same time, we have been constantly taking several steps to stop the construction of the dam at Mekedatu. The government will oppose the schemes which are not good for the state and extend support if the scheme is good for farmers of the state and its people.”