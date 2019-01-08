Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt passes Bill to amend powers of labour courts

The Tamil Nadu government has passed the bill to amend the Industries Disputes Act, 1947, which restrains the Labour Court from not executing the order passed by it.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has passed the bill to amend the Industries Disputes Act, 1947, which restrains the Labour Court from not executing the order passed by it. The amendment to Section 11-B of the Act empowers the Labour Court or tribunal to execute its own award as a decree of civil court, but not an order passed by it. This comes after the State Law Commission, in its 10th report dated October 26, 2015, has observed that labour courts are entertaining execution proceedings in respect of orders also without any specific statutory authority and in case of adverse order by superior courts regarding the validity of execution proceedings that are being entertained by Labour Courts, the very object of Industrial Disputes Act as amended by Act 45 of 2008 will be defeated. The State Law Commission has recommended that Section 11-B may be amended and government has accepted the recommendation.

Courts empowered

Comments

