HC seeks reply from ECI on plea for bypolls

Only the representatives have the power to ventilate the grievances of the people, and by delaying the election, the people of these constituencies are made to suffer, he stated.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench ordered notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation, seeking direction to conduct by-election for filling the 18 Assembly constituencies that became vacant after the MLAs of respective constituencies were declared unqualified.

The litigant Vedha alias Dhamodharan, a real estate agent from Madurai, submitted that the Election Commission, by delaying to conduct by-election for the 18 constituencies, had been curtailing the fundamental rights of the citizen, which is right to representation in the Constitution.

As the commission announced that the by-election to the Tiruvarur constituency, a seat that became vacant after the death of DMK leader M Karunanidhi, will be conducted on January 28, it should also have announced election for the other constituencies, contended the litigant and prayed the Court to direct the commission to take steps for the same.

Hearing the plea, a bench  issued notice to the Chief Election Commissioner and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, returnable by January 22. It may be noted that the Election Commission cancelled the by-election announced for Thiruvarur constituency on Monday, citing Cyclone Gaja relief works.

