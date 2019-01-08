Help run factory, not shut it down: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to MLA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to Congress MLA KR Ramasamy to guide the operation of the factory of TCP Limited, when the latter urged the government to take steps to close down the unit, during the debate on Monday.

During the assembly on Monday, KR Ramasamy said, “A chemical factory (TCP Limited), functions at Kovilur near Karaikudi. The effluents of the factory have been let into the nearby farmlands. Due to this, the farmers of the area are finding it difficult to take up cultivation in their lands. Besides, the spread of various diseases including cancer is huge among the residents. To highlight the demands of farmers of the area, they have planned to resort to a huge protest against the factory in coming days. Hence, the government should take steps to close down the factory, considering the gravity of the situation of the area.”

In response, G Baskaran, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries, said, “After 2015, the factory has been functioning with zero liquid discharge and no discharge of chemicals. But, the water of the Kovilur Kamoi (a water body), has been affected by discharge of the factory since it has been functioning since 1995. In order to retrieve the waterbody, the TCP limited has offered `40 lakh to the PWD. But, the desilting works haven’t been carried out due to the stagnant rain water in the waterbody. It needs to be desilted and set right at the earliest,” he elaborated.

Subsequently, Palaniswami said, “The Congress MLA is trying to close down the factory. But, we should take steps to run it by finding alternatives to rectify the mistakes of the factory. In order to improve our economy and offer job opportunities to the youth, such kinds of factories are needed. Hence, it would be good to extend smart guidance to rectify the mistakes of the factory instead of closing it down,” he appealed.

Centre always offers meagre funds as relief: Palaniswami

The Centre always offers only meagre amounts against the state government’s demand during national calamities, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to criticism of MK Stalin, DMK president, that the state government had no guts to seek more relief for the Gaja rehabilitation work from the Centre, which had given just `1,500 crore against the demanded sum of `15,000 crore, the CM reminded the Leader of Opposition that when the DMK was in power during 2006-11 in the state and part of the Union government then, it was given just hundreds of crore by the Centre towards mitigating the impact of natural calamities that struck Tamil Nadu then, while it had originally demanded thousands of crores.

So, it is obvious that whether it was the Congress or the BJP which was ruling the country, the Centre was well-known for dishing out only paltry funds for relief, the Chief Minister said, adding that there was no difference between the two parties over the issue.