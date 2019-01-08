Home States Tamil Nadu

Hijacked SUV found abandoned near Madukkarai; Robbers decamped with valuables

COIMBATORE: The Xylo car of a private jewellery shop that was hijacked along with the gold jewels worth Rs 98.05 Lakhs was found abandoned near Thendral Nagar in Madukkarai on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

While police have been on the lookout for the 10 member highway robbers with the help of the CCTV footages collected from various places on the Cochin-Coimbatore bye-pass road, Madukkarai police found a Xylo car abandoned near Madukkarai. “However, the valuables in the car were there, the robbers had decamped with it,” police said.

Being informed, officials from the fingerprints bureau rushed to the spot and checked for the available fingerprints in the car. Meanwhile, the car driver R Arjun(22) and S Wilferd(31), who accompanied him, both of them from Thrissur district in Kerala, where asked to report in the Thendral Nagar to elaborate how the robbers forcibly pushed them away from the car.

Based on their narration, officials in the fingerprints bureau attempted to lift the available fingerprints in the location that was told by the two victims. Meanwhile, dog squad was also rushed to the spot to find the direction in which the robbers might have travelled after abandoning the SUV car.

One of the Special teams headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police Mutharasu has been on the process of collecting the details of the vehicles travelled by the robbers, while another team have been rushed to Kerala to identify the person who was visible in the CCTV footages.

Sources in the special team told EXPRESS that in the CCTV footage that was collected by the police, the two drives do not seem to have been forcibly evicted from the car. “They have done it in just a few minutes and without even covering their face. So, there are also chances for the involvement of the former employee or the two drivers might have colluded with the former employees,” sources said.

However, a senior official, who did not want to be named said that they could not come to a conclusion on the part of the two drivers. “After securing the accused persons and only after an interrogation with them, the role of the two persons travelled in the private jewellery’s car, if any, can be revealed,” the senior official said adding that the two drivers have been working in the private jewellery for about six to seven years.

It may be recalled that on Monday morning, a 10-member highway robbery gang,  hijacked an SUV car along with the gold jewels worth Rs 98.05 Lakhs on the Cochin-Coimbatore bye-pass road, leaving the two drivers stranded near Navakkarai on the city outskirts.

