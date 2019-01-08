Home States Tamil Nadu

JACTTO-GEO to go on strike from Jan 22

A statement issued by the association said the strike will continue until the State meets their demands.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO -GEO) on Monday announced that they will start an indefinite State-wide strike, starting on January 22.

A statement issued by the association said the strike will continue until the State meets their demands. The decision to hold this strike was taken after senior members of the association met on Friday and drafted a seven-point demand list.

“We want the government to repeal the new pension scheme and revert to the old one, to settle 21-month pay arrears according to the new pay commission guidelines, settle pay anomalies for secondary teachers and regularise the jobs of part-time staff and teachers working at Anganwadis,” said A Mayavan, of the association. “The government has promised to respond to our demands on January 11. However, we will hold the strike, if they don’t meet all our demands,” he said.

Teachers, govt staff warned

The School Education department has warned teachers and government employees against taking part in the national strike on Tuesday and Wednesday. In a letter sent to all of them on Monday, the department would take disciplinary action against them if they participated in the strike. The letter said that any leave taken on these two days would be considered as unauthorised and consequently, the pay and allowance cut accordingly. The letter has asked all institution heads to send a consolidated report of attendance by 10:30 am on these two days. Hence, it is uncertain if a majority of teachers would participate.

